Officer denies causing serious A90 crash that killed police dog and left man badly hurt

A north-east police officer is to stand trial charged with causing a serious crash while under the influence of drugs.

George Shearer is accused of leaving one man badly hurt and a police dog dead after the incident on the A90 near Auchiries, Aberdeen.

Prosecutors also claim the 49 year-old had taken “tablets” he had seized from a suspect on the day of the smash – February 28 2017.

Shearer appeared for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

He is accused of causing serious injury to a man by dangerous driving.

It is alleged he got behind the wheel “while under the influence of controlled drugs”.

The charge claims he lost control of his van, went onto the wrong side of the road into the path of the man’s vehicle.

The man is said to have been severely injured to the danger of his life and permanent impairment.

The indictment states a police dog was fatally hurt.

A separate charge alleges Shearer did “neglect or violate his duties” as a police constable.

It is claimed he did “stop and search” a man in Aberdeen on February 28 and found on him a number of tablets.

These were said to be the drugs zoplicone and xanax.

Shearer is accused of seizing the haul, but then returning a “quantity” to the man before keeping an amount for himself for “personal use” and taking them.

The charge further states he did “fail to take any other lawful measures” to investigate a criminal offence.

Shearer faces five other charges of neglecting his duties.

It is claimed he did “fail to lodge” alleged substances at a police station following a number of searches of suspects in Aberdeen.

This is said to have happened between September 2015 and January 2017.

Tony Lenehan, defending, told the court: “George Shearer pleads not guilty to the charges.”

Both the advocate and prosecutor Angela Gray said they were ready for a trial to be set.

Lord Turnbull fixed a trial due to begin in June in Aberdeen.

Bail for Shearer, of Alford, Aberdeenshire, was continued meantime.