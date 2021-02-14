Offers over £260,000: West end flat opens up chance of stylish living

The open-plan living trend has been a key one over recent years, particularly in kitchen design.

It brings a household together, gives the impression of far more space and adds a central focus to the home. And on some occasions, it even allows you to bring the outdoors in, which is the case at 80 Stanley Street in Aberdeen.

Situated in a prime west end location, this two-bedroom ground-floor flat is traditional, tastefully decorated, beautifully appointed and very well maintained.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Cla © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Cla © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Cla © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Cla © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Cla

It is also in a ready-to-move-in condition and has lovely period detail, all of which is complemented by the quality floor coverings that were laid just last month, making the job of relocating easier.

Upon entering from the large vestibule, a most welcoming hallway, which has traditional white painted panel doors, provides great storage and gives access to all accommodation.

There is an elegant period lounge with feature fireplace and a high ceiling and, to the rear, a fantastic conservatory used as a dining area with patio doors out to the landscaped seating area. Here, you can enjoy hosting get-togethers, dinner parties and alfresco dining – once rules permit.

The conservatory is on semi-open-plan with the comprehensively equipped kitchen. Thoughtfully planned and quality fitted, it boasts black high-gloss wall and base units incorporating drawer units, pull-out spice racks and a tall pull-out larder cupboard.

There are also two well-proportioned double bedrooms. The master enjoys extensive built-in storage from the wardrobes which span the length of the room, have white sliding doors and ample hanging and shelving storage.

As for the second bedroom, this is a large enough room to accommodate a double bed and free-standing storage. However, future buyers can also utilise it as a home office, library, reading room or study as required. The sumptuous bathroom completes the accommodation of this stunning property.

Outside, the front garden is exclusive and incredibly low maintenance. A gate gives access to Albyn Lane, which offers extra parking.

To the rear lies a shared, secluded garden with a well-maintained store and a utility store that houses the washing machine and tumble dryer. You will also find the large flagstone patio here, adding to the property’s charm further.

And being situated within close proximity to a wide range of amenities including shops, restaurants and cafes, with the city centre only 10 minutes’ walk away, it is perfect for young professionals and couples alike.

The hospital complex at Foresterhill is also within walking distance – as are many businesses within the Queen’s Cross, Rubislaw and Albyn areas as well.

Number 80 is on the market at offers over £260,000.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or the sellers on 07837 378184 or 07976 010058 to arrange a viewing.