Offers over £219,000: Space and luxury in loft-style living

Situated within the popular residential development of Grandholm Village, this stunning two-bedroom apartment exudes luxury and sophistication.

Featuring an array of modern comforts and contemporary living, the loft-style property is ideal for young professionals and couples alike.

11 Mill House, Grandholm Crescent, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 723737

Moving into the apartment in 2014, it was the unique design of Number 11 that made a lasting impact on 35-year-old tooling technician Gordon Harrold.

And having shared the space with wife and mum-to-be Rachel since 2016, the couple are now in search of their forever family home.

Rachel, 34, said: “The entire building has bundles of history behind it, while the flat itself is incredibly unique, modern and boasts open-plan living.

“In my eyes, it’s sure to appeal to first-time buyers, young professionals and couples.

“The apartment is close to a range of amenities, including shops and restaurants, and provides great links to all parts of the city.

“But despite the apartment being so central, it couldn’t be more peaceful.”

On entering the property, there is a welcoming hallway providing access to the impressive open-plan lounge and kitchen area. The kitchen has been fitted with a wide range of wall, base and drawer units, and is complete with attractive work surfaces.

“This is our favourite space,” said Rachel.

“It’s such a good-sized and social area. It’s great for when guests are coming round because everyone can stay together in the one room.”

The accommodation also comprises contemporary bathroom with underfloor heating and three-piece white suite, as well as two double bedrooms benefitting from fitted wardrobe space.

Externally, car parking is available in the residents’ car park.

Rachel said: “The apartment is stunning. And because it’s situated by the river, there are a number of superb walks nearby.

“Gordon and I are sad to be leaving, but the pair of us are on the hunt for a slightly larger property that’s more suited for families.”