Charity helps keep the north-east moving through cold snap

A group of volunteers have been making sure the north-east’s fight against Covid-19 continues despite the winter weather.

Community Off-Road Transport Action Group (COTAG) 4×4 Response is a charity that uses their member’s heavy-duty vehicles to help out the emergency services.

Recently they have made sure coronavirus vaccines are being delivered to rural locations as well as the NHS staff required to give out the jabs.

With the snowy conditions hammering the region in the recent days they have been busy transporting health care workers, to make sure they can still care for vulnerable members of the community who live in the remote areas of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

They have also been providing lifts to key NHS staff to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

© Supplied by COTAG 4X4 Response

COTAG have been lending a hand to police with road condition reporting and they have come to the aid of anyone in difficulties on snowbound roads.

The team were also involved in helping out in the Keith and Huntly areas following a recent gas outage and helped deliver heaters and electric hotplates to locals without gas supplies.

Les Forbes, chairman of COTAG, said: “I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by all our members. Their selfless drive, to support their local community, is to be commended”.

COTAG was founded in 2004 and is a registered charity, consisting of approximately twenty, unpaid, members.

These individuals are trained in off-road driving, First Aid, VHF radio operation and all operational personnel are qualified IAM advanced drivers.

All vehicles used are the property of the volunteers, with the group providing PPE and additional necessary equipment. The group is funded by donation and several local businesses have provided financial support for the team in the past. The team are hopeful that this support will continue into the future.

For more information about COTAG 4×4 Response visit https://bit.ly/2Z4hZKG