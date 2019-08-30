Oceaneering unveils plans to consolidate Aberdeen operations with new base

Oceaneering has announced plans to consolidate its seven Aberdeen offices into a new location.

The firm will move all of its office-based staff to a new site at Aberdeen International Business Park in Dyce, which can accommodate more than 300 employees.

Oceaneering said the move, slated for early 2020, underpins its “direct commitment” to the North Sea and will support growth in the UK, Europe, Africa and Middle East.

Meanwhile, the subsea engineering firm is constructing a new 88,000 square foot workshop and a 95,000 square foot yard at the nearby D2 Business Park.