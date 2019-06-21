Objections over Aberdeen bar’s plans to extend opening hours of rooftop terrace

Council planners have said an Aberdeen bar should not be granted permission to extend the hours of its rooftop terrace.

Soju Bar and Diner, on Carden Place, currently has permission to operate a restaurant and bar on its terrace from 6-11pm on weekdays and from noon to 11pm at weekends.

However, it has now applied to have those hours extended to begin at noon all week.

A report to Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee has recommended the application be refused due to the “likely adverse impact” it would have on adjoining offices, as well as residential properties.

Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council have objected to the plan with concerns over the impact of noise, which they claim emanates from the area of the bar.

Councillors will vote on the application on Thursday.

Soju could not be reached for comment.