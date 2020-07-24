Objection over plan to change north-east greenbelt land into site for 150 homes

North-east councillors have chosen to raise an objection to proposals to change greenbelt land into a site for up to 150 homes.

Aberdeen City Council’s proposed local development plan for 2020 is open for consultation until August 31, with one of the sites included Royal Devenick Park, also known as Leggart Brae, south of Deeside Brae.

It was one of three sites added to the plan at a meeting of full council on March 2, and plans for homes have already been submitted for the site by The Comer Group.

Now, councillors at the Kincardine and Mearns area committee, part of Aberdeenshire Council, have decided to make a formal representation to its neighbouring council about the site.

It said the plans may have an impact on the North Kincardine area, and is part of a much larger development proposal that lies mostly in Aberdeenshire.

Concerns about road access and a risk to the “long-term integrity of the green belt in Aberdeenshire” were raised.

In the meeting this week, it was decided a formal representation would be made, which will now go to Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee on August 20, which if approved, will be sent to Aberdeen City Council.

Councillor Colin Pike said: “I fully endorse what the officers have said.

“There’s a strong opposition to any further development of this scale in the area, that certainly reflects the feelings, I believe, of the community council and residents in that area.”

Councillor Ian Mollison said: “We talk about road access and make a presumption that road access could only be from the Causey Mounth, we’re not talking about a planning application but a bid for inclusion in the local development plan.

“There’s a remnant of the original country road which was the original access to Aberdeen, which is now a layby. Whether some planning application could build on that and say there is existing vehicle access I don’t know. I’m a little bit nervous about that aspect.”

Meanwhile, Lord Provost Councillor Bill Howatson added: “I think it’s a very clear report and a very challenging situation and I think it’s well explained.”