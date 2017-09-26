Obesity risk for kids of smoker mums ‘higher’ according to Aberdeen uni researchers

Children born to mothers who smoked during pregnancy are more likely to be overweight or obese, researchers said today.

A study by the University of Aberdeen has compared the Body Mass Index (BMI) of siblings at five years old in cases where the mother began smoking during her second pregnancy.

The results found the babies exposed to smoke in the womb had a higher BMI than their older siblings.

This particular study is unique in comparing the effect of pre-natal smoking specifically on siblings, counteracting issues of previous studies where factors such as diet or activity level could explain the relationship.

Dr Steve Turner, who led the study, said: “This study looked at the relationship between maternal smoking and childhood obesity.

“Previous studies have identified a link between the two but saying that one causes the other is problematic because there are lots of other factors that might explain this relationship.

“For example, people from poor communities are known to smoke more than those in more affluent communities.

“Also, children in those communities tend to be more obese so it may be that the relationship between smoking and obesity is actually explained by socioeconomic status.

“However, by conducting a sibling comparison study, we can look at the relationship between pre-natal smoke exposure and child BMI within a family and this way we can make sure that things like socio-economic status are the same.

Therefore, any difference between siblings is likely to be explained by the change in smoking.”

He added: “This study adds to the huge body of evidence that maternal smoking in pregnancy is harmful and the harm isn’t just limited to the pregnancy itself – it lasts well-beyond the pregnancy.”