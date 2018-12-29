Leading Aberdeen occupational therapist honoured with OBE

An Aberdeen doctor who works to help patients recover from the devastating effects of strokes has been honoured by the Queen.

Aberdeen-based Therese Lebedis is a consultant occupational therapist with NHS Grampian.

She has been chosen to be made an OBE for her commitment to working with her team, helping people recover from strokes.

Therese, 51, was informed of the honour after she took a call from the UK Government’s Cabinet Office three weeks ago, but was sworn to secrecy until the news was made public today.

She said: “I was written to by the Cabinet Office, and asked if I would accept the honour.

“I’ve accepted it, and obviously I’ve not been able to tell anyone, so it was just myself and my husband who knew.

“I just actually told my parents, and they’re delighted for me; very, very proud.”

Therese said the award is validation for the work that she does alongside her team.

She said: “I feel really fortunate to be able to do a job that I enjoy and to work with a great team that provide such high quality care and rehabilitation for people that have suffered strokes, and to be able to work with people who are coming through such difficult circumstances.

“I’m really surprised, but I’m also really honoured to be given an OBE.

“It’s really an honour for us to be recognised in this way. It allows us to highlight the important issue of supporting people who have had a stroke in the long term as well as in the short term.”

Dr Lebedis and her team of qualified occupational therapists provide rehabilitation that is aimed at helping people who have suffered severe strokes to recover as well as possible.