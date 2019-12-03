OAP taken to hospital after being hit by car in north-east town

A pensioner was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to Bridge Street in Ellon shortly after 9am yesterday following the incident.

The 84-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries as a result.

It is not thought they are life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at 9.10am.

“An 84-year-old was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, although they are not thought to be life-threatening.”