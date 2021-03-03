A call has been made for a national awareness campaign to help the vulnerable after the body of an Aberdeen OAP lay undiscovered for years.
The elderly woman’s body was found by police at an address on Allison Close, in Cove.
The Evening Express today revealed how she had been dead for several years and was found when authorities were alerted after she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.
