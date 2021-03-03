Show Links
Call for loneliness campaign after Aberdeen OAP’s body found years after death

by Karen Roberts
03/03/2021, 8:22 pm Updated: 03/03/2021, 8:33 pm
The house on Allison Close in Cove has now been boarded up.
The house on Allison Close in Cove has now been boarded up.

A call has been made for a national awareness campaign to help the vulnerable after the body of an Aberdeen OAP lay undiscovered for years.

The elderly woman’s body was found by police at an address on Allison Close, in Cove.

The Evening Express today revealed how she had been dead for several years and was found when authorities were alerted after she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

