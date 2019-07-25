O2 to bring 5G network to Aberdeen in 2020

A mobile network is planning to roll out 5G coverage to Aberdeen in summer next year.

O2 confirmed that it will switch its new 5G network on in October, which will see it go live to 20 towns and cities across the UK.

A further 30 areas will be included in the next roll-out, which will be in place by summer 2020.

This includes Aberdeen, as well as Glasgow.

Edinburgh is the first Scottish city to receive the new network, and is part of the first phase.

5G could be up to 100 times faster than 4G.

It will ensure people get more data, more quickly, and will be useful for streaming high-definition video and gaming.

Mark Evans, CEO of Telefonica UK, said: “5G is going to be a game changer for our country.

“Whether it’s for people or businesses, the power of this next-generation network is going to unlock a world of possibilities for our economy and society.”