Nursing staff and police join forces to help vulnerable people in Aberdeen

Nursing staff joined with police officers to help support vulnerable people in Aberdeen city centre.

Employees from Fulton Clinic at Royal Cornhill Hospital and Timmermarket Clinic, a rehabilitation centre in the city, went out at the weekend as part of a winter outreach project.

The three-day operation involved referring vulnerable people to services such as the Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine) and Aberdeen Cyrenians, to help them get support that could help.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

They were also handing out naloxone kits to those who needed them, which temporarily reverses the effect of an opioid overdose.

Both Cfine and Aberdeen Cyrenians assist vulnerable people.

Cfine operates a food bank, while Aberdeen Cyrenians supports homeless people, and those affected by domestic abuse and other forms of social exclusion.