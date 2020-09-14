Nursing director named new NHS Grampian chief executive

The executive nurse director at NHS Grampian has been appointed the health board’s new chief executive.

Caroline Hiscox will take over the role at the start of November, succeeding Amanda Croft who is planning to retire next month.

Prof Hiscox joined NHS Grampian as a director in 2015 and was appointed to her current role in 2018.

Since then she has had responsibility for a “ground-breaking” international recruitment scheme which attracted 100 Australian nurses to the north-east.

She has also led an advisory role for NHS Scotland, holds an honorary chair at Stirling University and is a visiting chair at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Additionally, Prof Hiscox was awarded a PhD last year for her research into the behavioural aspects of professional accountability within the nursing workforce.

NHS Grampian chairwoman, Professor Lynda Lynch, said: “Prof Hiscox has made a significant contribution to the leadership of NHS Grampian since joining as a director in 2015.

“Throughout this period Caroline has worked closely with our current chief executive and become an established and well-respected member of the system leadership team.

“She has a proven track record for delivering patient-focussed improvement, as well as a considered and compassionate approach that has been indispensable throughout our response to the threat of Covid-19.

“I am therefore delighted that Caroline will now lead the organisation as chief executive, building on the positive legacy Prof Croft will leave on her planned retirement and guiding the remobilisation of our services with a renewed focus on quality of care – not only across Grampian but also north-east Scotland and nationally as part of NHS Scotland.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Prof Hiscox has extensive experience within the NHS and beyond which will prove invaluable as she takes up the position of chief executive at NHS Grampian.

“Her role as executive nurse director with the board saw her take executive leadership responsibility for acute and tertiary services and the refreshed Dr Gray’s/ Moray transformation programme.

“She also proved her leadership skills in providing professional leadership for over 7,000 nurses, midwives and allied health professionals across NHS Grampian and its three linked health and social care partnerships.

“She builds on 30 years’ experience in corporate and public sector clinical and managerial roles and I expect her and her team to ensure the continued delivery of the high standards in healthcare which the people of Grampian have rightly come to expect.”