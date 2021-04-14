An Aberdeen nurse is to run the 2021 London Marathon for a former football player who has motor neurone disease (MND).

Abbie Taylor, 24, is taking on the challenge for her footballer cousin-in-law, Martin Johnson, who played for a range of teams in the north-east, to raise vital research funds for MND Scotland.

The ARI Intensive Care Nurse and her family were stunned when Martin, 42, was diagnosed with the condition in 2018.

She said: “Martin’s diagnosis came as a massive shock to us all, with him being so young and active we could hardly believe it.

“His diagnosis made me very much realise that MND can affect anyone, regardless of anything else.”

MND is a terminal illness, which causes muscle weakness and issues with mobility, speech and breathing.

Currently, there is no cure or effective treatment and around 400 people in Scotland live with the condition.

Abbie admits she is not an avid runner, but the Virgin London Marathon has been “on her bucket list” for years.

She said: “I had entered the ballot for the past few years but was unsuccessful.

“I noticed on social media MND Scotland had a spot and decided to go for it.

“I am so pleased I have now been given the amazing opportunity to finally run for a brilliant charity that is so close to our hearts as a family.

“I’m really excited to get started, and I’ve managed to rope Martin’s wife, Jenny, in as a running partner!”

Former Cove Rangers, Peterhead, Elgin and Brechin striker, Martin, is delighted Abbie will represent MND Scotland at the event.

He said: “She has already done so much for MND charities since my diagnosis, which I am hugely grateful for.

“This is the biggest challenge so far, but I know how determined she is to do her best for MND Scotland and all the families that are affected by MND.

“We are all very proud of what she is doing.”

Since his diagnosis, Martin and his family have bravely raised funds and awareness for the cause.

The Dad-of-two also received a grant to install a ground floor wet room in their home, as stairs became difficult.

Iain McWhirter, MND Scotland said: “I’d like to thank Abbie for choosing to support MND Scotland at this year’s London Marathon.

“This cause is clearly very close to her heart, and I’m so glad we have been able to provide support to Martin and his family during this time.

“Without amazing fundraisers like Abbie, we simply could not continue helping families living with MND in Scotland or fund the pioneering research which is taking us closer to that cure.

“Good luck Abbie – we’ll all be cheering you on!”

Abbie added: “I hope to raise as much money as I can to aid MND Scotland in finding effective treatments for this awful disease.”