Nurses at Aberdeen hospital gifted laptops by cancer charity

Nurses at an Aberdeen children’s hospital have received a donation of laptops from a cancer charity.

CALICO (Cancer and Leukaemia In Children Orientated) was set up in 1983 and works to support all families who have children suffering from cancer, leukaemia or cancer-related illness.

Committee members at the Grampian-based organisation recently gifted a suite of laptops to nurses at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital to help them carry out tasks more efficiently.

CALICO committee member, Karen Arnold, said: “The outreach nurses at RACH felt that laptops were something they really needed and there was no other avenue to get them, so they approached us.

“CALICO’s main priority is to help alleviate some of the additional financial stresses which occur when a child is diagnosed with cancer or a cancer-related illness, but we have worked for many years with the oncology team and felt the laptops would be a worthwhile asset to the nurses.”

The laptops will allow staff to stay in regular contact with the families they support across Grampian and the Highlands and Islands which are supporting a child with a cancer diagnosis.

Karen added: “During the Covid-19 pandemic many of the children who are undergoing cancer treatment are isolating and being treated at home.

“The nurses requested the laptops to allow them to write up patient notes immediately instead of having to return to the hospital to do this at the end of their shifts.

“The laptops also allow the nurses to, more easily, monitor both patients and families through Zoom calls to assess any mental health issues or concerns that may arise.

“The nurses were ecstatic to receive the laptops. They are very supportive of CALICO anyway because we have been working with the hospital for more than 30 years.”

Karen said the Covid-19 pandemic has made fundraising ‘very hard’ for charities such as CALICO.

She said: “There’s a lot of big charities out there and sometimes the small ones get lost.

“It has been very hard for CALICO because we have been unable to go down a lot of the traditional fundraising routes.

“However we recently did the virtual Kiltwalk which went very well and people were very supportive of us.

“We were also Union Square’s charity of choice this year but unfortunately we haven’t been able to fulfil all of the ideas we wanted to because they were closed for so long.”

To find out more about CALICO, go to https://www.calicogrampian.org.uk/