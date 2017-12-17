North-east nursery praised for high quality of care

Inspectors have praised the quality of care at a North-east nursery.

A review of Peterhead Central School nursery also commended staff for the warm and welcoming environment for children and parents.

The Care Inspectorate found the quality of care and support, quality of staffing and the quality of management and leadership as “very good” and the quality of environment as “good”.

The unannounced inspection took place in October.

The report said: “Staff skills and experience were evident in the high-quality interaction and responsive support; helping children to benefit from their nursery experience.”