Nursery plans submitted for north-east school

Plans have been submitted to build a nursery at a north-east school.

Aberdeenshire Council lodged the plans for New Machar School in Newmachar this week.

Proposals include creating a new nursery building, with associated car parking.

There will also be an outdoor play area that will be formed within the existing school playground area.

It will ensure Aberdeenshire Council is able to offer an expanded 1,140 funded childcare hours, up from 600 as set out by Scottish Government legislation, which was originally due to come into force this month however has been delayed.

If the new nursery is approved, it will be created within part of the playing field, school garden area and existing parking provision.

Drawings submitted show the building will be clad in light grey, and will also feature solar panels.

A design statement by the council states: “Education and Children’s Services propose a project to relocate New Machar School Nursery into a new build, standalone provision, which will be sited within the existing playground area. This will ensure that close links can be maintained and build upon between the school and nursery going forward.

“The current nursery suffers from a poor layout, spread across two rooms separated by a corridor and support facilities which affects the ability of staff to offer the free flow approach to early learning and childcare that Aberdeenshire Council is committed to delivering.”