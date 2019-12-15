Nursery kids help turn on north-east care home’s Christmas lights

Nursery children from Auchterellon have done the Christmas lights honours at a care home.

The event, held at Auchmacoy Lodge in Ellon, included a festive singalong and countdown to the lights being switched on.

Rae Paterson, care home manager, said: “It’s our first Christmas at Auchmacoy Lodge, so it’s a particularly special time for us.

“We have a fantastic relationship with the nursery and it’s brilliant they come and visit us twice a month. The children’s visits are a highlight for our residents.”

