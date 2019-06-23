Nurse tells of ‘privilege’ of looking after people in their biggest time of need

A nurse has spoken of her “privilege” at helping those going through a terminal illness.

Alma Ainslie-Davies has been working as a Marie Curie nurse for the last five years, visiting patients from the north-east.

As the charity does not have a hospice in the area, Alma travels to people’s homes to help however she can, whether it is medically or emotionally.

A striking yellow bus was parked in Union Square this week with Marie Curie aiming to raise awareness about the work it does.

The charity helps provide end-of-life care for anyone with a terminal illness and it is understood one in four people miss out on the vital care due to a lack of awareness.

Alma said: “We need to touch everyone if we can. I know it’s a difficult situation to be in but I think all families deserve that support.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are or where you come from, everyone should have a Marie Curie nurse in their home in their time of need.

“You knock on people’s doors at 10pm at night and we are there with a smile and you can really see the relief on their faces.

“I don’t know how many patients I’ve been with but in my time I’ve never felt so humbled, privileged and honoured to be with people at their most difficult time.

“People are very vulnerable, there’s a stranger coming to the home but then I show them my badge – and the relief.”

Alma added: “When you go to the door you can see who’s crumbling, who’s putting a brave face on – that’s the dynamics of being a Marie Curie nurse.

“Some people are discharged from hospital and we are in instantly, because the family needs you, the patient needs you.

“Sometimes it’s because they’ve got no family, they only have us.

“You have to suss out quickly what support people need.

“It can be social, it can be emotional, it can be spiritual and it can be medical.

“The rewards are so immense for me personally, it’s just an amazing privilege to be a part of Marie Curie.”