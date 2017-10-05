NHS Grampian nurse struck off for putting patients ‘at significant risk of serious harm’

A mental health nurse has been struck off after failing to administer drugs appropriately at NHS Grampian.

Raymond Emslie was struck off from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and given an interim suspension order of 18 months after a hearing on September 26 and 27.

Mr Emslie was charged with failing to demonstrate the standards of knowledge, skill and judgment required to practise without supervision as a nurse between April 2013 and August 2015.

Between July 30, 2013, and August 27 the same year he failed to carry out 10 supervised rounds with no errors and appropriate recordings in place.

The NMC report stated: “Mr Emslie’s lack of competence related to numerous failings over a prolonged period of time, despite intensive support and supervision.

“Mr Emslie showed an unwillingness to co-operate with the supervisory and capability procedures put in place to improve his practice.

“Mr Emslie sought to blame others and not take responsibility or accountability for his actions.”

Mr Emslie was also guilty of placing numerous vulnerable patients at significant risk of serious harm, with the NMC saying he failed to take responsibility for his actions.

The report said: “Mr Emslie has repeatedly sought to blame others for his failings and, in doing so, has continued to place patients under his care at significant risk of serious harm.

“Mr Emslie’s inability or unwillingness to take the appropriate steps to maintain and preserve patient safety leads the panel to form the view that Mr Emslie’s conduct is fundamentally incompatible with his remaining on the register.”

A NHS spokeswoman said: “We note the decision of the NMC panel. This person is no longer an employee of NHS Grampian.”

Mr Emslie could not be reached for comment.