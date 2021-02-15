Several north-east roads remain shut today following a weekend of chaotic weather conditions.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was shut between Huntly and Inverurie just before 3pm on Saturday as severe wintry weather made the route impassable, leaving dozens of people – including a family with a three-month-old baby – stuck in a supermarket car park.

Police published an update on roads in Aberdeenshire and Moray this morning.

The A95 is closed between Aberlour and Ballindalloch, the A93 is closed at Glenshee, the A98 is closed between Fochabers and Fraserburgh, the A939 is closed between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul and the A920 is closed between Dufftown and Huntly.

The B9009 at Glen Rinnes Road, the B9008 Tomintoul Road, the B9016 between Buckie and Keith and the B974 Cairn O’Mount between Banchory and Stonehaven are all closed.

© Andrew Meiklejohn

On Saturday, many people were suddenly left facing the prospect of sleeping in their cars.

People had parked up at Huntly’s Asda waiting through the freezing cold conditions for the news they could continue their journeys.

However, thanks to the hard work of Aberdeenshire Council, the police, the Community Offroad Transport Action Group (Cotag) and the local Covid-19 Huntly and District Volunteer group, the stranded parties were all provided with a roof over their heads for the night.

A police spokesman said today: “Only travel if absolutely necessary and if you do have to travel, keep up to date on weather and road conditions.”