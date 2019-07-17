Numbers claiming benefits in Aberdeen down by 8%

The number of people claiming benefits and looking for work in Aberdeen has dropped by 8% compared to last year.

New figures released by Jobcentre Plus in Aberdeen show the number of people out of work and claiming benefits over the last quarter (February to May) was 4,116 – a drop of 8% compared to the same period last year.

Of these, 628 claimants looking for work were in the 18-24 bracket – a fall of 4%.

In Aberdeenshire, there were 2,952 claiming benefits and seeking employment – a drop of 7% on the same quarter last year, with 540 aged between 18 and 24.

This is an increase of 10 people, or 2%, compared to a year ago.

Aberdeen Jobcentre and Aberdeen City Council are hosting their jobs fair at the Town House on Wednesday September 11 and will have more than 30 employers from a wide range of sectors.

Other planned events include the next monthly speed networking events for those aged 18-21 who receive Universal Credit on July 23.

Ruth Rothnie, team leader at the Jobcentre in Aberdeen, said: “We are regularly approached by employers in the care, hospitality and security sectors.

“We’ve recently worked with Securitas and Blackwood Group to help with their recruitment and we are currently aiding Dyce Farm fill a variety of positions they have.

“As the Christmas recruitment phase draws closer (late August to September) the demand in hospitality and retail will increase.”

The Jobcentre has also been supporting the new Princes Trust Get Into Retail with Marks & Spencer programme, due to start on August 26.

More than 3,000 young people have gone through the scheme nationally, with more than 70% going into temporary jobs in the firm immediately after the programme.

Ms Rothnie said the Jobcentre has also been working with a “new employer” who has a restaurant opening in Aberdeen later in the year and is helping them recruit new staff.

And they are working with Employability Fund training providers to promote their range of courses.