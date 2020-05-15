Number of people in north-east spoken to by police for breaching Covid-19 guidelines increases

The number of people breaching Covid-19 guidelines in the north-east has increased for the first time in more than a month.

One person has been arrested, six fines have been issued and more than 100 people have been ordered to disperse by officers across the region in the last week.

The figures mark the first rise since the week beginning April 6.

In the latest figures released by Police Scotland today, and which covers May 7 to May 13, it was revealed that more than 40 people in Aberdeenshire South were asked to disperse by officers.

In Aberdeen more 45 people were asked to disperse by officers, with a further 9 ordered to do so.

Four people were issued with a fixed penalty notice in Moray, with one person arrested.

Only one fine was issued in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Last Thursday, May 7, saw more than 50 people informed that they were breaching the rules in the north-east, with one person ordered by officers to disperse, with one fixed penalty notice issued.