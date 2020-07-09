Number of women smoking in Aberdeen drops by almost half in just seven years

The number of women who smoke in Aberdeen has plummeted by almost 50% in just seven years, according to figures released by the Office of National Statistics.

Figures released by the authority revealed just 11% of female Aberdonians were smokers in 2019, compared to 21.4% in 2012.

In the city overall, there were around a third fewer smokers in 2019 compared to 2012.

And it is a similar picture in Aberdeenshire, where the number of smokers has dropped by almost 38% in the same time period.

Figures released by the authority reveal 15.8% of people living in the city in 2019 were smokers, compared to 24% in 2012.

In Aberdeenshire, 19.3% of people said they were smokers in 2012, compared to 12% in 2019.

A spokesperson for Public Health Scotland said: “Quitting smoking remains one of the best things you can do to protect your health and the health of those around you and so we welcome the fall in smoking prevalence shown in today’s ONS figures.

“This reflects the collaborative approach taken across the public sector and in particular the hard work of local smoking cessation services.

“Public Health Scotland is working with partners across the public health landscape to reduce the harm from tobacco use.

“Our programmes of work on tobacco control and prevention are part of our wider ambition to improve and protect the health and wellbeing of all of Scotland’s people.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “NHS Grampian Public Health welcomes the continuing drop in smoking prevalence across our local area.

“This drop can be attributed to a few factors, the first being that smokers continue to access free, local NHS and Pharmacy led smoking cessation support to help them give up the habit for good.

“Legislative changes such as the ban on smoking indoors and the increase in the age of purchase of cigarettes play a huge part in de-normalising tobacco use and the rise in e-cigarette/vaping device use also factor into smoking prevalence falling.

“The best thing a smoker can do for their health is to stop smoking and by accessing our Public Health Healthpoint service and visiting their local community pharmacy a smoker has the best chance to quit the habit for good.

“For help and support to stop smoking call the NHS Grampian Healthline on 08085 20 20 30 or pop into your local pharmacy.”