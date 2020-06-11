Number of positive coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 1,288

There has been one new confirmed case of coronavirus recorded in the Grampian region in the past 24 hours.

New figures from the Scottish Government show there have been a further 17 people diagnosed with the virus nationally, taking the country’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 15,682.

A total of 132,001 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS labs to date and of these, 116,319 were confirmed negative.

Today’s update also shows Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,439, up by five from 2,434 on Tuesday.

Of the people who have tested positive, 613 were in hospital as of last night with 15 in intensive care. There are also six people in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.

Grampian’s total number of positive cases since the crisis has increased by one at 1,288 while 60 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

