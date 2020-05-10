Number of positive coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 1,050

More than 1,850 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with 15 new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 1,050.

There are 92 people in hospital in the region, with 10 in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 1,857, up from 1,847 yesterday.

Around 72,683 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 13,486.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 3,449.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: