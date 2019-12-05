Number of people using north-east park-and-ride services rise, according to new figures

The number of people using park-and-ride facilities in the north-east has risen, a new report has revealed.

The figures were obtained from a one-day snapshot survey carried out in the last month.

It found 443 cars parked in the facilities at Newtonhill, Craibstone, Kingswells, Bridge of Don and Ellon – an increase of 6.8% on the survey carried out in 2018.

The five facilities have more cars using them each day than the number of cars parked at seven chosen railway stations outwith Aberdeen.

However significant capacity still remains at bus-based park and ride sites.

The report says: “The most obvious benefit of the bus-based park and ride sites and services is that over 440 drivers per day choose an option which means they don’t need to drive into the city centre.

“If this is replicated daily, it is likely some 132,000 cars are removed from the city network in a year, resulting in a reduction of over four million kilometres (over 2.5 million miles) saved per year.

“This is likely to have a net reduction in carbon emitted by over 741 tonnes per year.”

Cameras at the entrance to the Kingswells and Ellon sites show the number of vehicles entering and leaving the sites each day far exceeds the maximum capacity.

At Kingswells, more than 660 cars entered or left the site between 7am and 7pm – nearly three times the capacity of 251 cars.

At Ellon, there was a total of around 400 cars compared to a capacity of 160.

The report continues: “It can be concluded that these sites are probably catering for substantial numbers of drop-off/pick-up of passengers in addition to those parking and riding.

“The numbers counted before 7am (39 cars at Kingswells and 52 cars at Ellon) indicate the sites are being used either for people catching early morning buses or for overnight parking.”

A website – getaboutbyparkandride.org.uk – was also launched last month, supported by a publicity campaign aimed at encouraging people to use the services in the north-east.

The report found pages on the site had been viewed 3,667 times, with 1,292 individual users.