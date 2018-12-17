Number of people reported for drug supply offences increases in north-east

The number of people reported for drug supply offences has increased by 16% compared to a five-year average.

New figures, from April to September, show there were 65 drug supply offences committed in this period against a five-year average of 56 crimes for a similar period.

In addition, Proceeds of Crime Act seizures have also increased by 21% in the last six-month period compared to the five-year average, at a figure nearing £116,000.

A report containing the figures, which will be presented to members of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee on Thursday, added that serious and organised crime continues to “blight” communities across the region.

It said officers will use all of the tactics at their disposal to proactively target those who prey on the most vulnerable people.

Through this approach, officers carried out a total of 83 drug search warrants throughout Aberdeenshire, which involved the seizure of “significant quantities” of heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

The report also said groups from the north-west of England continue to pose the greatest issue in terms of organised crime, and it is most common in the Banff and Buchan areas.

