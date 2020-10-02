Number of pedestrians up almost 140% compared to last year in Aberdeen

The number of pedestrians recorded walking in popular Aberdeen areas has increased by 139% compared to last year.

Aberdeen City Council has released data showing the average vehicle, pedestrian and cycle numbers in the city, compared to pre-lockdown levels in March and to the same week or month last year.

Data for September has shown that the number of pedestrians in Aberdeen has increased in a number of different locations.

The highest rise in numbers was seen on the Beach Esplanade, where there was an average daily count of 666 people, compared to 402 on average a day in September last year.

Deeside Way at Duthie Park also saw a large increase, with 743 average daily pedestrians, compared to 488 the year before, and Seaton Park had 566 average walkers a day, and 310 in September the year before.

The number of people using the route dropped slightly at Auchmill Road, with 257 on average a day in September 2019, compared to 235 this September, and there was a very small decrease seen in the Deeside Way at Peterculter, with 192 users last year, compared to 164 this year.

The number of cyclists has also increased and is up by around 137%.

At Duthie Park, there were 390 average cyclists a day compared to 311 in September 2019, and 216 in Peterculter on the Deeside Way compared to 115 last year.

Ellon Road at the north of Balgownie also saw an increase, as did the area east of Balgownie on the Parkway.

Seaton Park saw a considerable rise in numbers, recording 149 average daily figures, while the number was 61 in September 2019.