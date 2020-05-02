Number of patients in north-east hospital with coronavirus spikes amid warning of ‘ongoing risk’

North-east health bosses today urged people to follow Covid-19 measures after NHS Grampian recorded Scotland’s highest daily spike in hospital admissions since the start of the crisis.

Data released by the Scottish Government yesterday shows 187 people in hospitals in the region with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

There were an extra 68 patients in NHS Grampian facilities on April 30, up from 119 the previous day – a 57% hike.

NHS Grampian’s previous high came on Wednesday April 22, when 102 people were hospitalised. Last Saturday that number dropped to 88.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said the data shows people must continue to follow guidance and stick to social distancing measures.

She said: “These figures clearly illustrate the ongoing risk posed to the public’s health by Covid-19.

“We are not experiencing a short –or even medium-term scenario. We know the lockdown measures are challenging but the public must stick with them to ensure this virus does not spread further.

“Once again, we would emphasise the NHS is open to provide non-covid care and we urge anyone with health concerns to get in touch with their GP or NHS 24 in the first instance.”

Over the same period there were drops in cases in NHS Ayrshire and Arran areas, going from a total of 113 patients to 105, NHS Borders going from 43 to 37 and NHS Fife’s total moving from 142 to 139.

There was also a drop in hospital patients with coronavirus in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde going from 548 to 538, NHS Highland went from 42 to 34, NHS Lanarkshire fell from 263 to 258 and NHS Tayside fell from 95 to 86. The only other overnight increases recorded were NHS Dumfries and Galloway with a rise of three cases, NHS Forth Valley, which went from 78 to 88, and NHS Lothian, 78 to 88.

There are less than five Covid-19 patients in Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles or at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank. Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the highest number of confirmed cases with 2,864, compared to 866 in Grampian.

Renowned microbiologist Professor Hugh Pennington said the north-east spike in Covid-19 cases could be possibly be down to a localised outbreak.

Professor Pennington said: “It shows that the virus hasn’t gone away yet. Maybe there was an outbreak somewhere in the north-east that led to this. Whether that is the explanation or it is bad luck, who knows?

“I would expect the public health people to be investigating this and they will know if there is a link between the cases.”