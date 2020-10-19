Number of north-east Universal Credit claimants up by more than 100%

The number of people signed up for Universal Credit benefits and looking for work in the north-east has risen by more than 100% in the past year.

New data released by the Department for Work and Pensions shows the percentage increase of claimants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the Alternative Claimant Count, people actively searching for work, is higher than Scotland’s national average.

In Aberdeen, August’s figures, the most up to date available, show there was 9,242 people claiming Universal Credit – a 122% increase on the number of people at the same time last year, which was 5,072.

It is also a 152% increase on the figures five years ago.

In Aberdeenshire, the Alternative Claimant Count for August was 6,720, compared to 3,755 last year, which is a 127% rise.

Over the past five years, there has also been a 163% increase in the number of claimants in Aberdeenshire.

Both areas of the north-east are significantly higher than the Scottish average, which has seen a 102% increase.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “We know the virus has impacted our jobs market in recent months and that’s why our £30 billion Plan for Jobs will continue to help protect, support and create jobs.

“It’s encouraging to see employers are bringing people back from furlough, and the number of vacancies is increasing.

“We’re supporting people into work, doubling the number of our Work Coaches across Jobcentres and helping those made jobless by the pandemic through our newly launched Job Entry Targeted Support. (JETS).

“From next month young people across the country will be starting roles on the £2 billion Kickstart scheme helping them get crucial experience and build vital skills.”

In Aberdeen, the total amount of people claiming Universal credit as of September 10 was 17,281, compared to 16,639 on August 13.

For Aberdeenshire, the same figure in September was 13,975 claimants, compared to 13,635 the month before.

Around three-quarters of the staff at the Job Centre in Aberdeen are currently working on site, and the centre remains open for drop-in appointments for those who prefer to discuss their options face-to-face.

Staff are also able to conduct interviews over the phone and by using online video software.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “Looking at the Scotland figures, we do seem to be more adversely affected in the north-east in the number of claimants.

“The numbers look high but not all of the Universal Credit claimants are necessarily out of work.

“We’re fully prepared for the impact of Covid, we are ready to mobilise.

“We have been engaging with employers, and with the Kickstart scheme as well for young people.”