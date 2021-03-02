The number of people in the north-east reported to still be claiming Universal Credit benefits after a six month period has dropped.

Universal Credit claimants have continued to rise since the Coronavirus pandemic began last year in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

However, statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions have shown the number of Universal Credit claimants who remaining on the system six months after they apply has dropped.

In April 2019, there were 1,464 new claimants and another 1,341 new claimants in May 2019 across all AB postcodes.

Then over the same period last year, there was a total of 8,058 new Universal Credit claimants in April 2020, and a further 7,186 recorded in May 2020.

Figures show that 60% of north-east residents who had applications approved in the spring were still receiving the benefit in October – 4,849 people.

This compares to 42% of claimants registering with the service in May still getting access to the benefit six months are they applied, a total of 2,999.

A Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesman said: “Universal Credit has been a lifeline for millions affected by the pandemic and will play a vital role as we build back better to recover our record-breaking jobs market.

“Claims still open after six months in 2020 cannot be compared with 2019 as claims not in payment are being left open for longer during the pandemic to ensure people are able to access support quickly should they need it.

“We are committed to supporting the lowest-paid families, which is why we’re spending hundreds of billions to safeguard jobs, boosting welfare support by billions and have introduced the £170m Covid Winter Grant Scheme to help children and families stay warm and well-fed during the coldest months.”

A spokeswoman for the Aberdeen jobcentre said that work remains ongoing in the north-east to continue to support those who are claiming Universal Credit.

She said: “In terms of Employer Engagement and activity, Aberdeen Jobcentre’s main focus at the moment is round about Kickstart and promoting this scheme to New Employers whilst also trying to fill placements as they go live. We have been working closely with Aberdeen City Council and other gatekeepers to promote this initiative.

“The Kickstart scheme is a £2 billion fund which creates paid, six-month work placements for over 200,000 young people who might be at risk of long-term unemployment. If you are 16 to 24 years old and on Universal Credit in England, Scotland or Wales, ask your Work Coach about getting a Kickstart placement.

“We have continued to work with many of our partners, such as NESCOL, Foyer, Barnardos and SDS to secure local provision, to assist our customers to understand the changing requirements the current labour market have thrown up, and are looking at providing customers with opportunities like advanced Covid cleaning certification for the retail and hospitality sectors.”