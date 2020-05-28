Number of north-east patients waiting more than six weeks for diagnostic tests falls

Fewer patients are waiting longer than six weeks for appointments for diagnostic health tests in the north-east.

New figures released by ISD for NHS Grampian show the total number of people waiting for eight different types of tests has reduced since last year.

The health board aims to have patients waiting no longer than six weeks for the following procedures – an upper endoscopy, lower endoscopy, colonoscopy, cystoscopy and CT scans.

MRI scans, barium studies and non-obstetric ultrasounds are also on the list.

There are a range of factors involved in determining how soon patients can get tests carried out.

There was a total of 10,197 patients on the list in March last year and 3,125 of those waited more than six weeks for an appointment. A third of patients had been booked in for an MRI scan.

This compares to 8,053 people on the list in March this year with 2,804 people waiting longer than six weeks.

However, the numbers have increased significantly since 2018 and NHS Grampian said this was due to a year-on-year growth in demand for diagnostic tests.

In March 2018, there were 6,931 people on the waiting list, with 985 people on average waiting more than six weeks.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We have seen year-on-year growth in demand for these tests.

“This latest data demonstrates a successful steady reduction in the endoscopy waits throughout last year; this was due to a service redesign and additional capacity in the service.

“The radiology waits were mainly reduced by the use of an extra MRI scanner brought into use through the second half of 2019.”

Dr. Colette Backwell, CLAN’s chief executive, said in recent weeks the government and NHS had taken steps to avoid being overwhelmed with caring for increasing numbers of patients in the intensive care unit.

She said: “Now that the numbers of coronavirus cases is on the decline, steps should be taken to ensure that other essential medical tests are carried out as a priority, particularly for those with potentially life-threatening conditions.

“The team at CLAN is working hard to provide practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer during this worrying and challenging time by providing telephone support, which has been welcomed by hundreds of people over the past weeks.”