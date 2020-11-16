Number of job-seekers in north-east up by more than 120% on last year

The number of claimants looking for work in the north-east has risen by more than 120% in the past year.

New figures released by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has shown the numbers of people claiming Universal Credit while looking for work has risen by 122% in Aberdeen, and 127% in Aberdeenshire compared with last years.

In the city, there is currently 9,242 claimants, an increase of 5,072 compared to the same period in 2019, with 1,652 of those 18-24-year-olds – a 132% rise on last year.

In Aberdeenshire, the number of job-seeking claimants is currently at 6,720, an increase of 3,755 on last year, or 127%. A total of 1,242 of those are aged between 18 and 24, an increase of 681, or 121% compared to the same figures last year.

The number of claimants in Scotland is also at a near record high of 2.64 million, and is up 16,000 on the quarter, and up 1,000 on the year.

Unemployment in the country is currently at 4.5% – lower than the UK average (4.8%) – down 0% points on the quarter and down 3.7% points on 2010, while the number of people in workless households has fallen since April-June 2010 by 179,000.

A DWP spokeswoman said: “The claimant count naturally fluctuates over time and always has, but it’s important to note that we fully expect to see higher numbers in the claimant count because the statistics now fully factor in Universal Credit (UC), which is replacing a range of different benefits. So people who were previously not included in the measure now fall under it because they’re in receipt of Universal Credit.

“UC will particularly affect areas where Full Service has rolled out: The addition of the Full Service UC data has caused an increase in the claimant count, as claimants who were previously not included due to data availability have rightly been included.”

A DWP spokeswoman said: “The first of two SIA courses in Aberdeen began last week, which has been in high demand from our customers.

“Our second Long Term Employed to Newly Unemployed course started on Monday 9 November. Delivered digitally, this two week course has had positive feedback from the previous participants. Helping customers to approach jobsearching in different ways, developing their CV and preparing for interviews.

“Our Warehouse course commenced on Monday 9 November. Again, delivered digitally, this includes Manual Handling, Health & Safety in the Workplace, Fire Marshall Training and Food Safety in Manufacturing. Built into this course is employability support for all participants, providing CV writing, interview preparation and jobsite profile management.”

A number of other courses are also planned to start later on this month.

This includes a health and social care course beginning on November 23, and the sixth CSCS course on November 16.

A funding job support course will then begin on November 30, Barnardo’s has a Stage 4 Steps to Care event beginning on November 16 and Aberdeen Foyer has a Stage 4 CSCS course starting on November 23.

A range of work is also being carried out with employers in Aberdeenshire.

The DWP spokeswoman added: “We have been continuing referring customers to suitable district wide courses for various support – CSCS, SIA, Job finding support to name a few. Along with looking at local courses required.

“We are working with partners to provide support to customers in a digital way, we have virtual community hubs in the shire offices where providers are able to offer support to customers referred by work coaches.

“We are also continuing to make contact with employers to promote the Kickstart scheme and highlight the advantages of the scheme to the employer so they can be a part of this.”