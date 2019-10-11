Number of deliberate fires in north-east down according to new figures

The number of deliberate fires being started in the north-east is decreasing, Aberdeen councillors have heard.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s area commander Bruce Farquharson told the public protection committee the region is seeing a downward trend – contrary to the nation as a whole.

He insisted the fire service would continue to work to prevent deliberate blazes being started.

He said: “This is particularly pleasing as we are seeing a downward trend in contrast to Scotland as a whole.

“We have done a lot of work in partnership with the police and the council to reduce the root cause of deliberate fires.

“We are continuing to engage in order to prevent these incidents happening again in the future.”

Councillor Sarah Duncan said: “It is good to have some good news and to hear about some positive engagement.”