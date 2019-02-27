Number of deliberate fires in Aberdeen drop – but lives still being put at risk

The number of deliberate blazes in Aberdeen has dropped in the past four years, new figures have revealed

Figures released by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service show, during March and April last year, crews were called to 38 deliberate fires in Aberdeen and 49 in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

In Aberdeen, the number of deliberate fires has plummeted since 2015, where 63 were recorded for the same period. In 2016 this was 37, rising to 47 the following year – before dropping to 38 last year.

However, there has been an increase in Aberdeenshire and Moray, with 22 deliberate blazes recorded for March and April 2015, 23 for 2016, increasing to 68 the following year, and dropping to 49 last year.

The north-east is ranked among the lowest for deliberate blazes in Scotland, with just 88 recorded for the spring period last year.

In comparison, Glasgow crews were called to 319 wilful fires, while their counterparts in Edinburgh dealt with 128.

Alex Purdie, station manager at Aberdeen Central Community Fire Station, said: “We are pleased to note this reduction during the spring months of March and April last year in Aberdeen City, which shows a positive downward trend from previous years.

“Reducing deliberate fire-raising remains a priority in Aberdeen City and across Scotland.

“Our local engagement activities includes highlighting the dangers of fire-setting and antisocial behaviour through school presentations, while our fire-setter intervention programme also allows us to engage with young people and to provide education in the outcome of their actions and the potential risks.

“Our teams also look to carry out fire safety audits, where we take the opportunity to engage directly with duty holders to reduce deliberate fires through ensuring combustible materials are cleared, improve lighting and security and taking advice from Police Scotland.”

In reaction to the statistics, deputy chief officer David McCown said: “The fact our firefighters are called to thousands of deliberately set fires each year is unacceptable.

“Firefighters exist to protect their communities – yet they are still being put at risk by a small minority of people.

“Deliberate fires are not only reckless and dangerous, they can divert SFRS resources away from genuine emergencies where people require our help.”

Mr McCown spoke ahead of the launch of the fire service’s spring campaign Stamp It Out, saying: “This reckless and selfish behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work very closely with the police and local authority to provide evidence that will ensure those responsible are identified and held to account.”