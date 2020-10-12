Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Aberdeen pub triples

More than 70 cases of Covid-19 have now been linked to an Aberdeen pub as cases among the city’s student population continue to rise.

A cluster of cases linked to The Bobbin on King Street was identified last month, with several staff and customers testing positive for the disease.

Initially, around 20 positive tests were linked to the bar, which is located across the road from Aberdeen University and is popular with students.

However, latest figures released by the incident management team (IMT) investigating the outbreak show there have now been 73 cases as of this weekend.

Public health officials have visited the premises and have confirmed they are happy with the measures that have been put in place.

A spokesman for the IMT said: “To date 73 cases in the cluster have been associated with The Bobbin, on King Street, on or after September 17.

“Aberdeen City Council officers have visited the premises and informed the IMT they are satisfied with the measures in place.

“The bar has provided full customer lists at the request of the IMT for Test and Protect tracing.”

The outbreak is not thought to have originated in the pub, but began when the infection spread among students at the university – many of whom visited the premises.

A spokeswoman for The Bobbin said: “It remains that a number of people that were Covid-19 positive had visited our bar and their contacts continued to be traced as the Bobbin is a popular student bar.

“As soon as we were notified of their visit our own team immediately self-isolated and we took all the necessary precautions.

“We continue to work in conjunction with the local EHO, who is satisfied that we have, and continue to, operate safely under robust Covid-secure measures.”

The latest figures came as it emerged more than 140 cases have been linked to Aberdeen’s student population.

However, those cases are not being treated as a single cluster.

A spokesman for the IMT said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 142 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population. This figure includes those living in various locations, including university halls of residents, private flats and private halls elsewhere.

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”