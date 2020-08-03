Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Aberdeen bar doubles

The number of coronavirus cases linked to a popular Aberdeen pub have doubled.

NHS grampian confirmed there are now 27 cases linked to The Hawthorn Bar on Holburn Street.

Efforts to trace people who have been in contact with those affected are under way.

Yesterday it was revealed a cluster of 13 cases had been detected in customers who had visited the bar since July 26.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said: “It is not entirely surprising further cases have been detected.

“This virus is still circulating in our communities. It poses a risk to all of us.

“People who have not gone to this bar, or who live in other parts of Grampian, should not assume they are somehow ‘safe’. Anyone who develops symptoms of Covid-19 – a loss of their sense of taste or smell, a fever, or a new, continuous cough, should isolate at home immediately and arrange a test.

“People working in health and social care in the north east should access the staff testing service; the general public should contact NHS 24 on 111 or use the NHS Inform website to book a test.

“I want to send a very clear message to anyone who is contacted by our Test & Protect team and advised they are a close contact of a detected case: please follow the guidance and self-isolate for 14 days.

“You should only book a test if you have symptoms. Getting a test which comes back as ‘not detected’ when you do not have symptoms will not remove the need to self-isolate.

“I know the past four months has been extremely challenging for all of us and I understand the desire to meet up and socialise now more venues are opening. I must emphasise again the need for all of us to take personal responsibility. If you arrive at a venue and feel it is too busy to observe physical distancing, then consider leaving.”

The Hawthorn Bar – after a deep clean and “defogging” – has been allowed to reopen and there has been no indication of any deficiency in its practices to date.

Owner Philip Adams said he was “deeply saddened” by the news and that yesterday’s trading had been incredibly quiet.

He stressed that all possible precautions had been taken since reopening and urged customers to continue to support the business.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “This update is absolutely devastating for everyone across Aberdeen and the rest of the north-east.

“All sectors across the city including pubs have done everything they can to ensure safety procedures are followed and this highlights just how dangerous the virus can be.

“I would urge anyone who experiences symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.

“It’s a scary situation for the industry across Aberdeen but we must work together to ensure the spread of the virus is halted.”