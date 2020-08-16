Number of Covid-19 cases in north-east rises by 14

A further 14 people in the north-east have tested positive for Covid-19.

Daily statistics released by the Scottish Government show the total number of cases in Grampian since the outbreak began now stands at 1,826.

It is not known how many of the 14 cases are linked to the local cluster which forced Aberdeen into a local lockdown.

The number of people in hospital in the north-east remains at 16.

Across Scotland, there have been a further 43 positive tests since yesterday, with 243 people confirmed to have the disease in hospital.

Of those, three are in intensive care units across the country.

There have been no recorded deaths in Scotland since July 15, with the total standing at 2,491.