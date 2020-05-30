Number of Covid-19 cases in north-east increases to 1,273

A further 22 people have died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with four new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 1,273.

There are 66 people in hospital in the region, with less than five in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 2,353 up from 2,331 yesterday.

Around 112,984 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 15,382.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 3,943.