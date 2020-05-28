Number of Covid-19 cases in north-east increases to 1,259

Another twelve people have died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with three new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 1,259.

There are 65 people in hospital in the region, with less than five in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 2,316, up from 2,304 yesterday.

Around 109,031 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 15,288.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 3,934.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: