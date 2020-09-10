Number of coronavirus cases in Scotland ‘disappointing but not surprising’ says leading Aberdeen expert

Rise in cases across Scotland is “disappointing, but not surprising”, a leading Aberdeen bacteriologist has said.

Professor Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor of bacteriology at the University of Aberdeen, said the outbreak was mainly linked to young people, with testing in place compared to previous months.

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned she may reduce the number of people allowed to meet indoors after 159 new cases were confirmed.

At the daily briefing, Nicola Sturgeon gave an update on the latest figures and said the average number of new cases over the past seven days increased to 155 a day, up from 52 three weeks ago.

Professor Pennington said: “It’s disappointing the number of cases are going up, it is in young people, many of them 20-30-year-olds, and most of them will not get ill.

“It’s disappointing it’s happened, but it’s no surprise, we’ve come more out of lockdown and people are socialising.

“The virus has not went away, there’s people who don’t feel ill, or they have mild symptoms. In the past, they weren’t tested because they never felt ill.

“The numbers are still quite small. I’m not panicking, but we’ve gone from single figure numbers of cases in June to more than 150. We just need to get back to a little bit more social distancing, and if anyone tests positive, they have to go into quarantine.

“People get symptoms after they start spreading it, which gives it an edge, whereas with influenza they get sick before they start spreading it, but it doesn’t mean to say we can’t control it.

“The lockdown measures in Aberdeen worked successfully, we had an outbreak among young people visiting pubs which was brought under control with the lockdown.

“It was a nuisance, but by closing pubs it worked. There were some measures that didn’t need to be taken, like the five-mile travel ban, but it did work.

“If the restrictions will work in Glasgow, only time will tell.”

The First Minister used the briefing to remind young people that they are not immune to the virus.

Today, Ms Sturgeon will deliver the latest lockdown review to Holyrood and said there would take a “cautious approach” to any further changes.

She added: “It is not an exaggeration to say Scotland is currently at a very dangerous point, so too is the UK as a whole and many other countries from across the world.

“We can see from the level of cases in countries like Spain and France that the current increase in cases could very easily continue and could start to translate into serious illness and death if we are not very careful.”

Ms Sturgeon said the government could not “rule out the need to make changes” to the number of people allowed to gather indoors, like in England.

“We are carefully reviewing existing guidance and regulation, as well as considering what new steps may be necessary to keep Covid under control,” she said.