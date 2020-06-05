Number of coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 1,284

Fourteen more people have died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with one new case confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures released today also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 1,284.

There are 63 people in hospital in the region, with five in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 2,409 up from 2,395 yesterday.

Around 122,762 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 15,582.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 3,968.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: