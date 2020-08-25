Number of cases in Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster rises to 261, with 1,262 close contacts identified

The number of cases detected by NHS Grampian in the Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster has now reached 261, with 1,262 confirmed close contacts identified.

Since yesterday, six new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Grampian region by the health body.

However, it cannot confirm how many of those cases may be linked to the Aberdeen cluster.

Work by Test and Protect continues to identify people who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement by NHS Grampian said: “We can confirm the number of detected cases of Covid-19, associated with the Aberdeen city cluster, is now 261.

“The number of close contacts identified is now 1262. Six new cases have been detected in Grampian and investigations into these are ongoing.”