Number of cases in Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster rises to 254, with 1,281 close contacts identified

The number of cases detected by NHS Grampian in the Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster has now reached 254, with 1,281 confirmed close contacts identified.

Since yesterday, eight new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Grampian region by the health body.

However, it cannot confirm how many of those cases may be linked to the Aberdeen cluster.

Work by Test and Protect continues to identify people who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement by NHS Grampian said: “We can confirm the number of detected cases of Covid-19, associated with the Aberdeen city cluster is now 254.

“This increase of 18 represents previously detected cases which, following detailed investigation, have an identifiable link to the hospitality trade in Aberdeen.

“The number of close contacts identified is now 1281. Eight new cases have been detected in Grampian.

“Investigations into the particular circumstances of these cases are ongoing; it is possible they may be included in the Aberdeen cluster following these investigations.”