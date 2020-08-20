Number of cases in Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster rises to 237, with 1,185 close contacts identified

The number of cases detected by NHS Grampian in the Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster has now reached 237, with 1,185 confirmed close contacts identified.

Since yesterday, 12 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Grampian region by the health body.

However, it cannot confirm how many of those cases may be linked to the Aberdeen cluster.

Work by Test and Protect continues to identify people who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement by NHS Grampian said: “12 new cases have been detected in Grampian. Investigations into the particular circumstances of these cases are ongoing.

“It is possible they may be included in the Aberdeen cluster following these investigations.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today said 407 cases have been identified in the Grampian region since 26 of July.