Number of cases in Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster rises to 157, with 852 close contacts identified

The number of cases detected by NHS Grampian in the Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster has now reached 157, with 852 confirmed close contacts identified.

Since yesterday, 18 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Grampian region by the health body.

However, it cannot confirm how many of those cases may be linked to the Aberdeen cluster.

Work by Test and Protect continues to identify people who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, consultant in public health medicine, said: “A significant amount of work has gone on throughout the weekend to interview detected cases and identify their close contacts.

“This work continues to happen quickly. If our teams get in touch with you to tell you are a close contact of a detected case, you must follow all their guidance on self-isolation.

“Our message remains one of personal responsibility.

“We must all keep sticking with the government guidance.

“Thorough handwashing, physical distancing, and the use of face coverings where these are required, are things we can all do to limit the spread of this virus.”

To date, none of the detected cases associated with this cluster have required hospital treatment.