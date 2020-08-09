Number of cases in Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster rises to 134, with 728 close contacts identified

The number of cases detected by NHS Grampian in the Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster has now reached 134, with 728 confirmed close contacts identified.

Since yesterday, 28 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Grampian region by the health body.

However, it cannot confirm how many of those cases may be linked to the Aberdeen cluster.

Work by Test and Protect continues to identify people who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Susan Webb, director of public health for NHS Grampian said: “The health protection and Test & Protect teams have worked throughout the weekend to interview the detected cases and establish who their close contacts are.

“This is happening rapidly and I want to thank them for their incredibly hard work.

“I also want to acknowledge again our gratitude for the support and cooperation of the cases themselves. The information they are providing is critical to our investigation.

“We all need to take personal responsibility for our behaviour. Sticking with the government guidance keeps ourselves, our friends and family, and the wider population of Grampian, safe.

“Thorough and regular handwashing with water and soap, observing physical distancing, using face coverings where these are required, and avoiding crowded places are all vital.

“People in Aberdeen should observe the enhanced restrictions covering the city.

“Finally, anyone who develops the recognised symptoms of Covid-19 – however mild they might be – should self-isolate immediately and arrange a test.”