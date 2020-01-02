Number of baby boxes handed out in north-east on the increase as parents praise scheme

Thousands of baby boxes have been handed out to parents-to-be in the north-east.

Across the country 45,558 boxes were delivered last year.

In the NHS Grampian area, 5,016 boxes were handed out.

Nationally there was a 96% uptake in those accepting a box, compared to 85% after the scheme’s launch in 2017.

The boxes include items such as a digital ear thermometer, clothes and a blanket, while the box itself comes with a mattress and can be used as a safe sleep space.

First-time mum Amy Sangbarani, 27, from Cove, whose daughter Norah is almost 10 months old, said: “As a first time mum I found the baby box so helpful.

“Not only did it have all the basics things such as clothes, a blanket and heaps of other things, but there was added extras such as a thermometer, little nail files and a play mat.

“Some of those items hadn’t even been on my mind to purchase straight away as it can all be overwhelming knowing what will be needed and what’s best to buy.”

Amy, who is married to Curtis said: “The baby box really helped simplify the process for us.

“The thermometer is still used for every bath time in our house and the box itself was so useful as I used it downstairs as another safe area I could put Norah down to sleep or relax in which gave me such peace of mind.”

The health board area which received the most boxes was Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 11,258 babies being welcomed by a box, while 174 babies on the Western Isles received boxes.

They were redesigned by a team of children and young people earlier this year to feature landmarks such as Ben Nevis, Glenfinnan Viaduct and Edinburgh Castle.

A survey of parents revealed there was 100% satisfaction with the box and contents.

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “I would like to thank everyone involved – from organisations providing items, to box packers, to the health workers delivering the boxes – for making sure every child gets the best start in life.

“We now have 96% of expectant parents requesting a baby box, a big rise on the 85% when they were first launched in 2017.

“In total we have now delivered more than 115,000 boxes to families across Scotland which is a huge vote of confidence.

“The baby box provides essential products for families and babies.

“It can also bring much-needed comfort to those who might not have family or friends around to shower their little one with gifts when they arrive, especially over Christmas and New Year.”